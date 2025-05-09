Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 9, 2025, predicts monetary mishaps

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Cut down egos and spread love Have a happy love life. Spend more time with your partner. Do not compromise on the professional quality. Handle wealth carefully and keep a watch on the heath. Leo Horoscope Today, May 9, 2025: Have a happy love life. (Freepik)

Keep your day packed with love. Do not let the busy schedule impact the productivity. Handle wealth carefully and health demands special attention.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while you converse with the spouse especially when you have anger issues and this can make things complicated. Communication is crucial but you must avoid digging into the past. The second part of the day is also good to settle the issues within the love affair. Ensure you also discuss the love affair with your parents to obtain the nod to take the relationship further. Those who are traveling should call up their lover to express their feeling.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

No major professional issue will come up today. However, you must be careful about the opinions you make at team meetings. Ensure you keep a distance from office politics as this can cost you dearly today. There can also be success in the job hunt today. Some tasks will also demand you travelling or working additional hours. Businessmen will be able to expand their business to new territories. You may launch a new venture and can also get into new partnerships.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Despite the prosperity, it is good to keep a watch on the expenditure. You need to stay away from the stock market and it is also good to control the expenditure. However, some females will settle monetary issues with friends and you may also buy a new property. Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front. Some male natives will have troubles within the family over property today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you keep a watch on your health. Despite no major issues related to the chest or heart, you are advised to keep a balanced lifestyle and avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. Avoid drinking and smoking today and have more homemade food rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. Senior Leos must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

