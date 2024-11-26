Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024 predicts new roles in the office

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No chaos but all happiness is your catchword Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024. Take up new roles in the office to give the best results.

New love, additional official responsibilities, prosperity & good health are the highlights of the day. Handle responsibilities carefully to prove your mettle.

Do not let egos play spoilsport in the love life. Take up new roles in the office to give the best results. Both health and wealth are on your side.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Consider settling the issues in the relationship and spending more time together. It is good to keep egos out of the love affair. While you spend time together, do not delve into the past that may hurt the feelings of the lover. Single Leo females may receive a proposal today from someone whom they have known for a long time. This may be a surprise but accept it as this will bring a change in your life. Avoid arguments today and ensure the relationship is stronger.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Continue the professional attitude at work. Your opinions at team meetings will be accepted by the seniors. You may have to make some urgent decisions today and the management would be keen to keep track of them. Be ready to present a plan B when required. You may put down the paper today as new job opportunities will knock on the door in the second part of the day. You may also clear examinations or interviews today. Businessmen should be careful while signing new partnership deals.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources and it is crucial you have control over the expenditure. You may seriously consider buying a new property today while some Leos will also inherit an ancestral property. The second part of the day is good for resolving monetary issues. Some legal issues within the family may need you to spend a big amount. You should also restrict unwanted spending in business.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. Start the day with mild exercise and consume healthy food rich in proteins, nutrients, and minerals. Seniors should be careful while boarding a train or bus. Those who are traveling must carry a medical kit. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)