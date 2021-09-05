Leo Horoscope for Sept 5: Luck is favouring your fortune

Leo

Just as the king of the jungle, Leo walks with pride and superiority. People from this zodiac sign are dominating and possessive with a heart as big as the moon. Fire is their element, which reflects vividly in their personality. Other zodiacs are careful not to mess with Leo.

Leos are vehemently passionate; they go out of their way to show it to you. Showing big gestures, planning romantic getaways or putting grand efforts to impress you, a Leo will do it all to win your heart but God forbid you if you try to cross them.

Leos are sincerely devoted to their career and goals in life and love to play the role of the provider in their family. By their nature, the people of this zodiac command your attention and respect.

Leo Finance Today

The planets have bestowed you with excellent financial luck today. You may enter into a mutually benefitting business partnership with your best friend or a close alliance. Aim for the stars today and you will attain what you have set out for on the finance front.

Leo Family Today

After a busy day at work, your family will comfort you. You will be able to convince your parents to support you in your artistic career. Some good news from the youngsters in the family is likely to lit up the mood.

Leo Career Today

Today will be one of those days when everything seems difficult and farfetched. However, persistent and consistent efforts will bring you satisfactory results. Hard work will prove to be the silver lining in the cloud.

Leo Health Today

Leos are usually upbeat and energetic. Your metabolism will remain strong and you will have no fluctuation in your weight. You will feel a surge in your physical and mental stamina, which will keep your mood elevated all day long.

Leo Love Life Today

A hectic schedule might make you agitated at the work front but be careful of not carrying it into your marital life. Don't let your unvaried routine life harm your love life. You may plan a holiday with your partner to keep the flame alive.

Lucky Number- 6

Lucky Colour- White

