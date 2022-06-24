Leo Horoscope Today: Daily prediction for June 24, '22 states, unfortunate news

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Today seems like a day where you can expect great beginnings as well as challenges in your life. Your health and professional front look good whereas the family front looks excellent. Do not expect great news in terms of property and the finances looks moderate today. You can also expect a fortunate turn or bad news on the financial front. It is not the best time to buy gifts or take major decisions for the family members as it might bring an unfortunate news amongst the members as the family front looks bad. When it comes to your love life You can make decisions and go for the plan you always wanted to take as the romance front looks good.

Leo Finance Today Your finance for today looks moderate today. You can spend on things that have been on your Wishlist for long as it can prove to be pleasant. As the cards show moderate outlook to your finances, you might consider saving the money and do not splurge on things that are unnecessary.

Leo Family Today The family front looks bad today. You can expect an unpleasant environment amongst your family members. The things that are waiting for you at home might get you into a bad mood. It is best you do not go for the plan you’ve always wanted to execute with your family.

Leo Career Today You can see excellent growth today. There are not going to be things that might make your path rocky and make it miserable. It is advised that this is the best time to take any bigger steps. If there has been an interview delayed; it is best you take it soon as the cards show prosperity in terms of career.

Leo Health Today Health front seems good today. It is advices that you take a health check-up to be confirm and be sure but there are not going to many problems. Diseases stay away from you today and no bad news will come your way as much as health is related.

Leo Love Life Today Your love life looks good so if you’ve been wanting to take your partner out or have been planning a proposal for some time, this is the right time for you. Expect positive turns with your partner. You can make small decisions and go for the plan you always wanted to take.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Pink

