Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 16, '22 states, pleasing time

  • Dear Leo, your daily astrological predictions for July 16, 2022 suggests, you don’t like to be told to do things or be forced to take a particular path.
Leo Daily Horoscope for July 16 2022: Being natural and effortless, you are able to attract anyone.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) To lead, perform and talk are some of the traits that you exhibit the most. You know how to handle words and can speak fluently on just about any topic, in no time. You are bold and loving. You have a captivating personality and you trust your instincts. You like to feel important and want to be recognized for your authenticity. You want to get rewarded for being the best. You wish to get that special treatment from loved ones. Being natural and effortless, you are able to attract anyone. You don’t like to be told to do things or be forced to take a particular path. You want others to respect you the way you are. You are possessive and jealous. You do not like anyone to eye something that is yours.

Leo Finance Today Though you will have limited flow of money, it will not be a cause of concern. You may think of taking short term loans, but, again, it will not be required. You will easily manage the day.

Leo Family Today You will have a pleasing time with your family. There are chances of going out on a short trip with all family members. Things will be cheerful and will bring joy to your life.

Leo Career Today You may not share a good understanding with your colleague. However, it will be in your favor if you do not pay attention to such things. It is most important for you to stay focused on your work.

Leo Health Today Good health is expected for the day. You will have stability and optimism. Any health issues faced earlier will subside. You will focus towards doing physical exercises that will make you fit.

Leo Love Life Today You will feel happy if you express your feelings to your partner. This will make you feel satisfied. The day will bring in more love and support. You will go with the stride.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

