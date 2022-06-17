Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 17, '22 states, peace and accord

LEO (Jul23-Aug23) Leos, your work prospects are likely to be favourable. You might create new connections that may be useful to you in the future. Your health is likely to remain superb. You may have an increased level of energy that you might use to improve your overall wellbeing. Spirituality may bring you peace of mind. Your family life, on the other hand, may be a little tensed. To bring peace and accord in your relationships, you may require a greater understanding of your loved ones. Your financial situation is likely to remain average. Expenditure on household requirements may rise, causing your budget to be disrupted. Your love life may be enjoyable. Passions may be heightened, and some of you may consider settling down with your partner. Unforeseen events may cause a long-awaited trip to be postponed. Investments in property may result in losses. On the academic front, students may do well.

Leo Finance Today On the financial front, Leo natives are likely to see an increase in their spending. Money put aside as savings may be squandered. However, a gradual growth in business is expected in the days to come, which could result in profits.

Leo Family Today Family life may be difficult for Leos. You need to control your anger to prevent hurting the feelings of your loved ones. Do not allow outside interference to degrade the atmosphere. Make attempts to get things back to normal at home.

Leo Career Today On the professional front, this could be a good time for you. Those employed in the private sector are likely to benefit from a foreign trip. New contacts may help enhance your career. Fresh graduates are expected to succeed in the new job.

Leo Health Today On the health front, Leos are likely to begin a new diet routine, which may start to show its positive results on the body. You may join a gym class with your health-conscious friends, which is likely to increase your stamina and keep you fit.

Leo Love Life Today Those suffering a broken heart are likely to meet someone who can heal them. Give your new romantic partner an opportunity to get to know you and vice versa. This is likely to allow you to connect on a more emotional level.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

