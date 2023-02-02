Leo Horoscope Today, February 2, 2023: Good news coming soon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An excellent day is indicated for the Leo natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, a trip with loved ones or love partner may give you chance to relax your mind and body. Those who are worried about health of an elderly at home, they may hear good news and take a sigh of relief. Some may start eating home-cooked food and getting plenty of rest to stay in good physical condition. Wife may be busy organizing an event at home and seek your help and support with it, so be available.

Financial front seems stable. Money may flow in from expected sources and you are perfectly capable to handle all the unexpected expenses today. This is the right time for property investment. Working professionals may get appreciation for their determination and hard work. A lovely and fun-filled evening with partner may make you feel happy.

Leo Finance Today:

Dear Leo, it seems to be a moderately favorable day on the financial front. You may be busy making financial plans and avoid spending on anything. It's time to enhance savings.

Leo Family Today:

The day can be a wonderful opportunity to spend time with people you love the most. You may plan a short trip with loved ones. Parents may be inclined towards spirituality.

Leo Career Today:

This is a beneficial day for those who want to start their business. Your boss may appreciate you for your excellent performance. Stars are favoring your professional growth.

Leo Health Today:

This is a good day on the health front. You may feel fine and show interest in indoor games. Things may go smoothly and you may find ways to be active, optimistic and positive all day long.

Leo Love Life Today:

You may enjoy a wonderful evening with your partner and discuss intellectual matters with him or her. Those who are getting into a relationship recently, they should take it slow.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

