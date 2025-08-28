Leo Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: The stars bring fortune in your academic front

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for the best time ahead Be composed in the relationship, and you will see the difference today. Settle the professional issues and consider making safe investment options. HT Image

Spend time with your lover and also consider new tasks at the workplace that will permit you to prove your diligence. There will be minor health and financial issues today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see minor hiccups, and the second part is crucial for new lovers. You should avoid unwanted comments, and it is also crucial to be on the side of the partner while he/she is having issues. Some females will have a confused state today when it comes to relationships. Think wisely and act accordingly. Married relationships will also witness dilemmas. Single natives will also find someone interesting walking into their lives.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will be noticed by the management. The clients will specifically ask for you, and this will add value to your profile. Consider switching jobs today, as you may get one with a better package. You may upload your resume to different job portals today. IT, healthcare, hospitality, banking, and engineering professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who have interviews lined up can confidently attend them to receive an offer letter. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Handle the wealth with care. Though you’ll see wealth coming in, there will be troubles in your personal life where you will need to spend big amounts. You may consider investing in real estate, while some women will also resolve financial issues in their lives. A relative will be in financial need, and you may provide assistance. You can also donate money to charity.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor ailments will be common, including cough, fever, and throat pain. However, these will be resolved without much issue. You may also have pain at joints, while seniors may complain about sleep-related issues. You should also be careful while using a wet floor. Some females will have skin infections, and children will develop oral health issues. The second part of the day is also good to give up both tobacco and alcohol.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

