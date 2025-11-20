Leo Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: Financial turmoil is likely today

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no power can stop you Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and consider serious challenges to perform at the office. Your financial status is normal. Focus on health as well. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Despite minor relationship issues, you’ll enjoy the day. Keep the professional life engaged and productive. Have a proper financial plan. Health also requires special attention.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair will see minor turbulence. Avoid egos in the love affair. Be careful not to hurt the feelings of the lover and shower affection unconditionally. Single female natives can expect to receive a proposal today. Surprise your lover with gifts today. You may also rekindle an old affair after meeting the ex-lover today. Married male natives should not get into extramarital affairs, as the spouse will find this out this evening.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Come up with innovative ideas today at team meetings, which will also invite appreciation from the management. Your association with partners will see minor tremors in business, and this needs immediate settlement. Those who have put down the paper will have interviews lined up for the day. If you are into the trading of textiles, electronics, or automobiles, good returns await you. You may also consider updating the profile on a job portal, as new interview calls will come in the second part of the day.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status may see ups and downs. Despite wealth coming in, it is good to have control over the expenditure. You may buy electronic appliances and jewelry today. However, it is wise not to invest in the stock market. Some females will resolve monetary issues with friends today. Businessmen will be wealthy in foreign currency, while some females will also launch new business ventures today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up today. There will be minor disturbances in vision today. You must skip alcohol today and should also be careful to fill the plate with more proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Females may also be careful while boarding a train. Some seniors will complain about sleep-related issues. Children may complain about a toothache, and this may also stop them from attending school.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

