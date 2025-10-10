Leo Horoscope Today for October 10, 2025: Karwa Chauth brings a spark of love at your workplace

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not let emotions guide you Express love in the relationship and spend more time together. Overcome the challenges at the workplace to meet the deadlines. Financial issues will come up. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be cool in love life and spare more time for your lover. Settle the issues associated with productivity at the workplace and expect positive results. Wealth issues prevent major investment decisions. You will also see health issues today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will see minor turbulence today. There will be issues associated with egos. A friend or relative may also interfere in the relationship. This may invite trouble in the coming days. You need to talk about it with your lover today. Married females need to be careful about the activities of their spouse today. Some male natives may also get entangled in office romance, which may seriously hurt their family life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You need to be attentive at the workplace. The second part of the day is crucial for those who hold technical or decision-making positions. Be careful while expressing ideas at team sessions, as there can be opposition. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about receiving an offer letter. You may launch a new venture and can also get into new partnerships. Businessmen handling construction, manufacturing, textiles, and electronics can expect a positive outcome.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there. However, the routine life will be unaffected. For those who are keen to invest money, property, land, and stock are good options. But, ensure you have the proper knowledge about the field before you invest. Today is also a good day to buy or sell a property. Females may also renovate a house today. You may also require spending on a celebration today. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor ailments such as headaches, throat pain, and dental issues will be common, but they do not pose serious health risks today. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have a history of cardiac illness. Seniors may have minor age-related issues, including body aches and trouble walking. Avoid eating too much oily food and food from outside.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

