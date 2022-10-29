Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: You will be feeling agile today!

Leo Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: You will be feeling agile today!

horoscope
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 29 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. Single people, get ready to mingle. If you have an event to attend, you will find your potential match there.

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 29,2022: If you are single, you are soon about to get mingled
Leo Daily Horoscope for October 29,2022: If you are single, you are soon about to get mingled
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) The one element that will lead you to success if you are starting a business or planning a start-up is waiting for you. This could be a person, a company or a budding thought blooming in your mind. It is also imperative to keep in mind that the industry is filled with fraudulent cases. It is very common for people to take an easy road and then find themselves in a difficult situation. Don’t let that be you. Making a risky decision takes no time, but rectifying it takes the rest of one's life. The key to resolving the issue is understanding the situation, discussing among the members, and making the right decision. Single people, get ready to mingle. If you have an event to attend, you will find your potential match there. Have a conversation with your sibling today. There are things you need to know.

Leo Health Today

Your head wouldn’t hurt and your eyes wouldn’t burn. Your body is healing on its own. You will be feeling agile today!

Leo Finance Today

You have been investing in your new venture lately which has reduced your current monetary capabilities. That’s actually fine. In order to receive something, you need to learn to let it go.

Leo Career Today

You could finally see the picture on where to proceed. Your professional side is about to receive a silver lining. Hold onto it and your life will take a spin.

Leo Family Today

Many things have changed ever since you took a road for your journey. Make a call or meet one of your family members and keep yourself updated about the situations. They are your family and you need to know.

Leo Love Life Today

If you are single, you are soon about to get mingled. You might suddenly meet this person at a family event. He/she will qualify for the partner you wished for.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope leo zodiac + 4 more
sun signs astrology daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope leo zodiac + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out