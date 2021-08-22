Libra Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 22

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, day seems good, but you have to be careful while making some financial decisions. Some may plan trips with loved ones or visit childhood friends. You may be in mood to chill out with family members today, but you may not get same response from other members in family.

Your caring nature will make your spouse or lover appreciate you. Work wise you will be in good position. Everything will go smooth if you make efforts on the love front to make relationship work for both of you and your lover.

Day has a lot to offer, just unfold what your stars have decided for you!

Libra Finance Today

Though, you may feel need of cash on emergency basis, but some closed ones or friends will provide helping hand. It’s not a good day to invest money in new business or product.

Libra Family Today

Things will remain normal on the family front, but you have to be more supportive towards one of young members in family. Your advice may work for the best of someone in family, so be available for loved ones especially today!

Libra Career Today

You may have to give more than 100% and put all your energy to prove yourself on the work front. Some may have important job interview today. You may have to burn midnight oil to complete an important task.

Libra Health Today

You will be able to manage a health issue by taking care of it. Some may not be able to execute long or short trip plans due to lack of energy or any health issue. You need to be cautious today!

Libra Love Life Today

You will have time to discuss an important issue with lover or spouse. Married couples may plan something big. Keep all your excitement at bay on the romantic front as partner may not be in same mood.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Yellow





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874