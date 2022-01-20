Libra Daily Horoscope for January 20: Get some time for yourself

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Everything seems okay today, just be careful if you are going to invest in property today. Some may enhance their communication skills to be successful on the career front. You should get in touch with your mentor, teacher or senior to get useful tips and better guidance to achieve your goals on the professional front.

People who have been caring for you and waiting for your attention for a longtime, avoid getting negligent towards them.

This may be a busy day and you may feel tired at the end of the day. You can get all your work done today with the help of others. You should stay focused to deal with the challenging situations at work.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Libra Finance Today

This is a moderate day on the financial front and you may spend on child activities or buy something expensive for your kids. Some may add capital to their existing business to make it work.

Libra Family Today

This is a moderate day on the family front and a minor ailment like headache, cough and cold may bother a family member. Parents may need you, so be available for them today.

Libra Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front and you should make the most of this favorable period. Some may follow an established plan of action to achieve professional goals.

Libra Health Today

This is a good day on the health front and you may be in the mood to take ample rest. This is a productive period, so try to make the most of it. You should take care of your weight.

Libra Love Life Today

The planets are favorable and may give you an excellent time on the love front. Those who have recently fallen in love, they may have a passionate and romantic evening.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Color: Light Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com'

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026