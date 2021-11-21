Libra Daily Horoscope for November 21: Stars have predicted some surprises

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a good day and you may get a chance to impress new clients with your charming ideas. You should not leave any stone unturned when it comes to converting your potential clients into your permanent customers. This is going to be a lucky day on the professional or business front, so give your best.

You may receive unexpected news on the domestic front that may bother you, but be patient, things may sort out soon. Your financial condition may improve soon, so plan your investment wisely. Your good health may keep you fill with energy and allow you to plan something big for your spouse or lover.

Discover what your planets have decided for you? Read ahead!

Libra Finance Today

Your improved financial condition may allow you to invest in property and the stock market. Those who have been planning to renovate house or buy something expensive, they may think about it.

Libra Family Today

It's not a good day, a dispute among family members may make you a bit stressed. Shifting to a new location or home may be tiresome and exhausting. A family member may fall sick.

Libra Career Today

Your perfect way to complete any project may impress your seniors and get you more responsibilities on the professional front. Many good career opportunities are foreseen.

Libra Health Today

Some may try to raise their level of fitness and health and opt for yoga and swimming. You may feel good about yourself and enjoy outdoor games too. Be firm and stay away from junk food to maintain good health.

Libra Love Life Today

Some tremendous changes are foreseen on the love front. You may connect with someone special or your crush and get a chance to spend quality time with him/her. You may find a suitable person to fill a void in your life, so cheer up!

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026