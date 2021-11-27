Libra Daily Horoscope for November 27: A day full of surprises

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

It may be a day full of surprises. Good things may also happen unexpectedly. If you are planning something significant, it is likely to be achieved easily today. Starting from money to health, everything may turn out amazing today. You may now reap the fruits of your previously accumulated good deeds, as a result of which you may earn recognition and popularity. Your decision-making skills too may surpass all bringing much appreciation and acclaim. However, don’t get hurry to make important decisions. Weight your choices carefully and choose the best for yourself and those around you. You may have to make frequent work trips but the dividends will be lower. But don’t lose heart; things may perk up shortly. Maintain meticulous documentation of all your property deals as there are chances you may be questioned by a concerned body.

Libra Finance Today

The current planetary position indicates some unwanted expenses in your life. However, due to the steady flow of income, your financial condition will remain favorable. Those playing stock can expect a profitable run.

Libra Family Today

You are likely to remain supportive towards your family and friends. But in spite of this, do not let your friends and family take advantage of your generous nature. Otherwise, you may have to face problems later on. Wedding of family youngster or kin may get finalized.

Libra Career Today

A promotion at work may boost your confidence and working professionals are likely to witness a golden run in their career. There are likely to be a lot of vacancies to match your eligibility, stay alert to grab some of them.

Libra Health Today

Today, you have to take special care about your eating and drinking habits to maintain your good run on the health front. Avoid over-consumption; else you could face issues relating to the stomach.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life may not be satisfactory as you may face some disagreement with your loved one over a trivial issue. Resolve the differences in love life in time as it may snowball into a major row.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026