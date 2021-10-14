Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 14: It’s an excellent day on the love front!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a day to turn everything favourable, so make the most of it. Libra, you love your family so much and today domestic harmony is going to make you happy and content. Your excellent financial condition will allow you to buy your spouse something expensive.

Everything seems okay, but you should avoid travelling today. Business trips may not prove fruitful. Property court cases will be resolved in your favour, so it's a time to feel relaxed.

What is there to reveal for the day? Find out below.

Libra Finance Today

Your excellent financial condition will allow you to splurge on your kids and your spouse. Some new investment opportunities may prove beneficial in future, so think about them. If planning to rent out a property, start spreading a word – the day appears to be bright to find prospective tenants.

Libra Family Today

You will find everyone happy in your family and it will make you feel relaxed and content. Someone in your family will perform well on the academic front. Marriage related news of someone eligible in the family is also likely to create a celebratory mood on the domestic front.

Libra Career Today

You may have to work hard to achieve your business goals. Businessmen should avoid any work-related trips. Some will get awards or recognitions on the professional front. It may take some time and effort to convince the boss – but persistence will certainly pay!

Libra Health Today

You will feel very good on the health front. Some of you may make some dietary changes to achieve fitness goals soon. A prolonged health issue may start fading away. Thanks to your commitment to move ahead towards total fitness.

Libra Love Life Today

This is an excellent day on the love front. It's a favourable day to propose to someone for marriage. Things will go smoothly on the romantic front. A romantic gesture from your spouse or lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Color: Teal

