Libra Daily Horoscope for October 23: Know your career predictions

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libras are known for being logical. They do not simply follow things blindly or even do not accept people’s opinions just like that! They can even sometime sound like a scientist who lists down a countless reason why is that so! Libras are ruled by Venus, they have as much charm and beauty which makes them the attractive signs of zodiac.The fruitfulness of your day depends on how well you coordinate with your colleagues, so dear Libras please focus on blending well with your office mates as the time calls back to daily office vibes! Having come known about the overall day, let us read ahead to know family, finance, career and professional experience for the day!

Libra Finance Today

You can expect your returns with reasonable profit. Good time to invest your money into stock market. People running restaurants or planning to open one can expect good results.

Libra Family Today

Good days are here and the reason shall be the presence of your cousins at your home as they might hold the experience in dealing with things and will help you get through your worries.

Libra Career Today

You might need to reconsider any change of profession at the moment, it's better to delay the course of action in order to safely transit. Increase your skillset as it might prove to be the best one for you.

Libra Health Today

Days are good in health wise. Make sure you follow up with your physician for any illness. Make sure you follow the routines suggested and you will feel healthy as a fiddle. Keep yourself checked with proper exercise and diet.

Libra Love Life Today

Confess your love to your dear and make sure to express how much it means to you and it might turn your day to the best day.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026