Libra Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Offer love & affection

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You choose to relax and develop creative talents at home, even though you are not convinced that you have an inventive gift, you are more creative than you realize. Don't be over exaggerated with your efforts or money. It's good for the heart but unhealthy for your monetary account. Enjoy free stuff like a stroll in the woods.

Libra Finance Today

Are you looking for money to pay for new projects? Then proceed with your intentions, since times are better. People who counsel you are often honest with you. You can do that now if you plan to buy anything. You can make the correct choice and the marketing company will not deceive you.

Libra Family Today

You may not enjoy harmonious social connections. To overcome this challenge, spend the chance to offer love and affection - it will be a tremendous delight for you. Situations such as this enable you to see what type of individual you are and the part you perform among relatives.

Libra Career Today

It's essential to interact with your peers, to consider of you as dynamic and reachable, and to let everybody understand how much you admire and welcome their collaboration. You work together as a team and therefore can reach surprising accomplishments. Ensure you are using this potential arrangement.

Libra Health Today

Full of positive vibes, your tranquility is clear for everyone to see that your bodies and minds are in good accordance. Allow others to share your great outlook, try to get people to join you in your athletics or exercise routines.

Libra Love Life Today

Your relationship is now completely healthy. You must appreciate this calm, that no one will ever break! There are gentle remarks and tiny deeds in your imagination. There is still the subtle, tender loving treatment that offers you charm of love and provides you a strong impact every moment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874