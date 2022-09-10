Libra Daily Horoscope for September 10, 2022: Control your expenses

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Libra, you may be able to strike a balance between income and expenses. Financial gains may seem possible for you. Old investments may yield good profits. You may not take any decisions out of emotion. Your speech may be effective. Remain patient in personal matters. You may be in the company of elderly people. You may increase closeness with loved ones. You may avoid any meaningless conversations. There may be momentum in various endeavors. You may adopt smart work style. Your plans may take shape. Your success percentage may increase. You may have to keep in touch with people to be successful. The conflict that may be going on in the relationship may increase. You may feel unhappy and may want to bring love back into your relationship.

Libra Finance Today You may have complete control over your expenses. There may be monetary benefits throughout the day. You may have to check the legal aspects if you plan to buy or sell any property. There may be an increase in income today.

Libra Family Today You may increase your interest in family matters. You may be careful for the happiness of all loved ones. Try not to be in a hurry in any domestic matter. You may avoid unnecessary interference.

Libra Career Today On the work front, your day may be productive as all your meetings planned for today may turn out to be in your favor. A co-worker may come to you for advice on some personal issue. Just think twice before you share any advice.

Libra Health Today You may avoid being too emotional as it may not be good for your health. You may go for a regular health checkup. You may have to improve your living style to stay fit and healthy. Your health may remain better than usual.

Libra Love Life Today There may be a lack of mutual trust between you and your love partner. It may be good if you do not let fights to escalate. You may need to be patient or relationship may even break.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON