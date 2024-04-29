 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts investment and spending | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts investment and spending

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 29, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Apr 29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Spend time with the lover to discuss and settle all existing disputes.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy and spread happiness

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. There are high chances of romantic encounters for both singles and those who have been in a relationship for a long time.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. There are high chances of romantic encounters for both singles and those who have been in a relationship for a long time.

Spend time with the lover to discuss and settle all existing disputes. You are good at your job and this gives good results. No major money issue exists today.

Cut down on personal egos in the relationship. Take care of the professional challenges to give the best results. Resolve money issues with sincerity. Your health will also be in good shape today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time with the lover and express your emotions without inhibition, Accommodate the preferences of your partner as this will brighten up the love life. There are high chances of romantic encounters for both singles and those who have been in a relationship for a long time. Some love affairs may seem toxic and you may come out of it without thinking twice. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your professional commitments will keep you busy today. The management or seniors trust your mettle and assign new tasks that will also give opportunities to prove professionalism. You may travel today for job reasons. Some IT, animation, architecture, or design professionals will visit the client's office. Business developers need to come up with innovative plans to meet the expectations of the seniors. Some businessmen will be happy to launch new ventures. You may also sign new partnership deals that will prove fruitful in the coming days.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Stay happy in terms of wealth. You may sell off a property today and may also buy a new vehicle. You may buy home appliances or electronic gadgets today. Entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds as needed without much fuss. You may also receive financial support from your spouse or in-laws. Some Libras will also make hotel reservations abroad or buy flight tickets for a vacation abroad.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Diseases may not have much impact on you today. However, minor infections can trouble you in the second half of the day. Females may have gynecological issues and children may develop viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues. It is good to have a balanced office and personal life. You should also drink plenty of water today.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

