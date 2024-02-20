 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts a romantic relationship | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts a romantic relationship

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts a romantic relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 20, 2024 01:28 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for February 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are strong and your health is also good today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, let your thoughts fly

Your love life will be mostly positive today. Take up new charges at the office to prove the mettle. Financially you are strong and your health is also good today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024: Your love life will be mostly positive today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024: Your love life will be mostly positive today.

Spend time with the lover to share the emotions, both good and bad. Despite the hiccups, you will be productive at the office. Financially you are good but minor health issues may happen.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be careful about the words you use while having arguments. Your partner may misinterpret the words, causing serious clashes in the romantic relationship. You need to be mature in handling the crisis. Spend more time sharing the emotions. A romantic dinner is a good option to take the final call on the affair. Stay away from an extramarital affair and also take your partner into confidence. Do not let anything happen that may impact your marital relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

No major professional crisis is seen today. However, it is good to be productive and disciplined at the office. Those who are in creative sectors will see more opportunities today. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership. Trust is a major factor in a business and when you are not happy with the partner, it is good to sever the ties. Some students who aspire to get into a foreign university for higher studies will also have reasons to smile.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will hit you today and this permits you to fulfill many long-cherished dreams. You may go ahead with the plan to buy jewelry, property, or a vehicle. Libras are in a good position to even make a hotel reservation and book flights abroad for a vacation. A sibling will need financial assistance for a health or legal problem. You may also provide money for charity in the second half of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. There will also be relief from previous ailments. However, viral fever is common among minor Libras today. Those who have pain in their joints must take rest. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
