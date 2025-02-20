Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025 advices on family planning

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 20, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Today, you should be careful to not hurt the emotions of the lover.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not compromise on ideals

Be romantic today and this will have an impact on the relationship. Value the company’s objectives and this will help give the best possible outcomes today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025: You are also lucky in terms of wealth.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025: You are also lucky in terms of wealth.

Today, you should be careful to not hurt the emotions of the lover. Handle office affairs with care. You are also lucky in terms of wealth. Pay more attention to your health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Spread happiness by sparing more time for the lover. Your partner prefers your presence and you must ensure you both sit together for longer hours today. Be careful to provide personal space to the lover and you must also be a good listener. Some females will demand additional attention from the lover and this will also lead to minor uneasiness. There are chances that you may get engaged while married females may be serious about expanding the family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Maintain a positive attitude at the office and stay away from office politics. Handle professional pressure efficiently. Females need to be careful about office politics today. A coworker or a senior colleague will conspire against you which may hamper your reputation. IT professionals and graphic designers will have a tough time today. The client will demand rework and this can impact the morale. Businessmen will be happy to see new opportunities to augment the trade and some entrepreneurs will even expand the business to foreign territories.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No serious financial issues will come up. However, it is good to keep a distance from blind shopping. You may the second part of the day to resolve a financial issue with a friend. A sibling may want financial assistance and it is your responsibility to provide it. But ensure you don’t hurt your financial plans by helping others. Additional funds will help businessmen and traders to expand their businesses.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor breathing issues. Ensure you keep the office life out of the home and spend more time with the family. Have a balanced meal that is rich in proteins and nutrients. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you. It is good to give up alcohol and tobacco for a day to stay healthy. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On