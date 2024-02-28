Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts love encounters

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Break the glass ceilings today Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. Be sincere at work to prove your mettle. Minor financial issues exist and health is good.

Be cool and comfortable in your love life. Take up new official challenges to prove your mettle. Minor financial challenges require smart spending today.

The love life will see no major challenges. Be sincere at work to prove your mettle. Minor financial issues exist and health is good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to fall in love today. You may meet someone interesting while traveling, at an official function, party, family event, or outside. The stars of love are stronger and you can approach the person to express the emotion without inhibition. Troubleshoot all the issues of the past and do not dig up the back story. An outsider may try to derail your relationship and it is vital to warn the partner about this. Married Libra females may also conceive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your approach is crucial at the office. Be sensitive towards the requirements of the client and management. Avoid controversies and focus on work. Do not say no to new assignments as they promise career growth. IT professionals may have to rework some tasks and bankers should pay more attention while making the final calculation. Some authors will get their work published today. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can attend it with confidence.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of wealth. You may not receive expected returns from past investments which may also derail your plans. However, things will be back on track as the day progresses. You may go ahead with the purchase of electronic devices or home appliances. However, today is not auspicious to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Have a balanced office and personal life. While you may have a busy schedule at the office, spare time for the family as this will relieve the stress. Avoid junk food and instead have more fruits and vegetables. You may develop viral fever, digestion issues, or sore throat today. Some females may also have cuts while chopping vegetables in the kitchen.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857