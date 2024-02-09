 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 predicts workplace turmoil | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 predicts workplace turmoil

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 09, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for February 9, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Minor challenges may be there on the job but you will overcome them.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Professionalism is an attribute

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024. Prosperity permits productive money decisions. However, be careful about your health.
Have happiness in the relationship and also take up new roles at the office to prove your mettle. While financially you are good, minor health issues may exist.

Troubleshoot the chaos in the love life. Minor challenges may be there on the job but you will overcome them. Prosperity permits productive money decisions. However, be careful about your health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to find love today. Single Libras will get a positive response to the proposal. While being professionally occupied, it is also important to find time for loved ones. There is nothing wrong with taking your partner for a romantic dinner or giving surprise gifts. You can also introduce your lover to the parents to get the support. Some minor egos will cause friction today which you need to address.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Today, new responsibilities wait for you. The first part of the day will be crucial in the job. Be ready to wear multiple hats. Some tasks will demand extra attention and a few professionals will also stay back at their job. Be ready to negotiate with international clients and that demands strong communication skills. Stay away from ego-related conflicts and office politics at the workplace. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can attend them confidently.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth diligently. Though you will see a good inflow of money, it is wise to save for the rainy day. You may expect a medical emergency at home in a day or two. Students will need money to pay the college fees. Some Libras will make hotel reservations and book tickets for a foreign trip. Businessmen will receive assistance from partners and promoters which will help the business go ahead smoothly.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Females may complain about migraine and gynecological issues. You may have viral fever or sore throat which will be natured cured in a day or two. You should also skip both alcohol and tobacco for a day to stay healthy. Some children will also develop minor infections today. If you feel any sort of uneasiness, consult a doctor without wasting the time.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

