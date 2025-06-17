Libra Horoscope for 17 June 2025: You may succeed in clearing job interviews

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks are your companions Resolve all troubles in your love life and overcome the professional challenges with a diligent note. Prosperity leads to smart monetary decisions today. Libra Horoscope Today: Your wealth will increase today, and this will help in making new investment plans. (Freepik)

Your attitude is crucial in both personal and professional life. The financial status is perfect today. Minor health issues may come up today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Do not let the minor issues in the love affair grow as they may go out of control. It is crucial to spare time for the lover and you both must have more communication. Some long-distance relationships may fail to work today and females may also prefer coming out of love affairs that are toxic. An old love affair that had a bitter end would today patch up. This means you may go back to the old relationship. However, married Libras should be careful to not disturb the married life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of your job. New responsibilities will keep you busy at the workplace. Some tasks will demand travelling while there will also be opportunities abroad. At team meetings, express your opinion without fear. You may also succeed in clearing job interviews. If you are in the creative industry, ensure innovative concepts are brought in. Traders handling electronics, computer accessories, textiles, auto spare parts, books, and fashion accessories will see new opportunities to augment the trade.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Your wealth will increase today, and this will help in making new investment plans. You may confidently invest in speculative business. Some natives will also financially help a sibling or friend. It is also good to resolve a financial issue with a friend today. You may also start renovating the house or buy a new one. Some Libras will make crucial financial decisions in life. Students appearing for higher studies will be required to pay the fees and other charges today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may come up. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will require medical attention. Ensure your diet increases your immunity level consume more fruits and vegetables and take a good rest. Children playing may develop bruises while females may complain about digestion-related issues in the second part of the day. The second part of the day is also good to give up tobacco and alcohol.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

