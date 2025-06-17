Libra Horoscope for 17 June 2025: You may succeed in clearing job interviews
Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks are your companions
Resolve all troubles in your love life and overcome the professional challenges with a diligent note. Prosperity leads to smart monetary decisions today.
Your attitude is crucial in both personal and professional life. The financial status is perfect today. Minor health issues may come up today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Do not let the minor issues in the love affair grow as they may go out of control. It is crucial to spare time for the lover and you both must have more communication. Some long-distance relationships may fail to work today and females may also prefer coming out of love affairs that are toxic. An old love affair that had a bitter end would today patch up. This means you may go back to the old relationship. However, married Libras should be careful to not disturb the married life.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Have a great day in terms of your job. New responsibilities will keep you busy at the workplace. Some tasks will demand travelling while there will also be opportunities abroad. At team meetings, express your opinion without fear. You may also succeed in clearing job interviews. If you are in the creative industry, ensure innovative concepts are brought in. Traders handling electronics, computer accessories, textiles, auto spare parts, books, and fashion accessories will see new opportunities to augment the trade.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Your wealth will increase today, and this will help in making new investment plans. You may confidently invest in speculative business. Some natives will also financially help a sibling or friend. It is also good to resolve a financial issue with a friend today. You may also start renovating the house or buy a new one. Some Libras will make crucial financial decisions in life. Students appearing for higher studies will be required to pay the fees and other charges today.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Minor medical issues may come up. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will require medical attention. Ensure your diet increases your immunity level consume more fruits and vegetables and take a good rest. Children playing may develop bruises while females may complain about digestion-related issues in the second part of the day. The second part of the day is also good to give up tobacco and alcohol.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
