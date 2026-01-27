Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Libra Horoscope Today for January 27, 2026: Those in senior positions may have to work additional hours

    Libra Daily Horoscope Today: There is scope to repair the house or even buy a new one.

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 4:06 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Conquer the World with Your Attitude

    Settle the disputes in the love life and strive for better moments in the career. Prefer safe financial investments. No major medical issue exists.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Be sensible and mature in handling relationship issues. No major career-related challenge will disturb the day. Both wealth and health will be positive.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    You will see minor issues with egos. It is good to spare time for the relationship. Those who are travelling should also connect with their lover over the phone to express their feelings. Those who are in a relationship will be happy to take it to the next level. However, you need to be careful while discussing the past, as some love affairs may see tremors over it. Some new love affairs will erupt today, while parents will also be supportive of a marriage.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Challenges will come up. It is good to update your knowledge, as this will help you come up with new solutions at client sessions. Those in senior positions will have to work additional hours. Those who have just joined the office need to be more proactive to prove their skills. You will also find new job opportunities today, and attending interviews will also bring good results. Businessmen seeking better opportunities to expand their territory will succeed.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. There is scope to repair the house or even buy a new one. Today is a good day to purchase a car or try your luck in the stock, trade, and speculative business. Some females will inherit the property, and this may also invite the ire of relatives. You may also go ahead with the idea of donating money to charity. Entrepreneurs will successfully raise funds and will also sign new partnership deals today.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    You should also maintain a balanced office and personal life. Females working in the kitchen need to be careful while lighting the gas stove or cutting vegetables. If you have pain in your joints, do not take it lightly. You may start attending yoga class today, while females who are pregnant should avoid lifting heavy objects. Some natives will also have allergy-related issues.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Libra Horoscope Today For January 27, 2026: Those In Senior Positions May Have To Work Additional Hours

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes