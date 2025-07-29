Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for July 29, 2025: You may settle a financial dispute with a sibling

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Focus on the tasks assigned and do not let egos work out in team projects.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Display your professionalism today

Keep the love affair complemented with open communication and appreciation. Overcome the tremors in your career through discipline. Prosperity also exists.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Spend more time with your lover to feel happiness. New responsibilities will test your professional mettle. Prosperity will come in, and health is also good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Resolve the existing issues in the love affair and value the suggestions of the partner while making crucial decisions. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will be happy to know that a new person will walk into their life today. If you are planning to get married sooner, things look brighter for you. Shower affection and care to the lover and accept it back. For married couples, this is a good time to start a family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional life will see minor issues today, where productivity can be a reason. Focus on the tasks assigned and do not let egos work out in team projects. Some tasks will demand the support of seniors, and you should also be careful to keep the clients in the loop while making vital decisions. The communication skills will work out at the negotiation tables. Business developers, IT professionals, copywriters, and mechanical engineers will have challenges coming in on projects with tight deadlines.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity today, and it is also convincing to settle all payment dues. Consider financially helping a friend or a relative. You may settle a financial dispute with a sibling, and your parents may also consider transferring the wealth into your name today. Today is also auspicious to repair your house or even buy one. You may also donate money to charity or plan a vacation abroad. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Normal life will go smoothly, while females may have gynaecological issues in the second half of their lives. Some natives will also have trouble related to vision, and seniors will require medical attention for breathing difficulties. As digestion can be an issue today, it is good to give up outside food while travelling. You should asl careful while riding a two-wheeler in the rainy night.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today for July 29, 2025: You may settle a financial dispute with a sibling
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On