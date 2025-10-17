Libra Horoscope Today for October 17, 2025: You may consider buying a new property as an investment

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Life is not a mystery for you Your relationship will be intact today, and the professional efforts will require more focus. Financial issues may come up. Health is also a concern. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the relationship strong and devote more time to the love affair. Your performance at the office will win accolades. Avoid blind expenditure, and you may also need to pay attention to your health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

There can be minor tremors in the love life. However, do not let personal egos hamper your relationship, and always be positive in life. It is good to spend more time with the lover on a vacation together is also a good way to get to know each other. This will be more effective for those who are new to a relationship. Married females may conceive today. Some relationships may appear toxic, and females may feel like coming out of them.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will face criticism at work, and office politics may also impact productivity. You may require being more focused today. Healthcare, IT, advertising, human resources, banking, electrical, architecture, sales, and aviation professionals may see new opportunities today. Traders will have license issues, and a few officers may see this as an opportunity to make unethical demands. Students should not take chances while appearing for the examination. They should be more focused on academics and will definitely obtain good results.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may exist. This will impact the monetary decisions. However, you will be able to repay the loans and will also receive foreign funds, especially in business transactions. A friend will ask for financial assistance, which you may not refuse. Those who are travelling need to be careful while using cards for payment. You may consider buying a new property as an investment. Stocks, trade, and speculative business are not safe options today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Health can be a concern today. You may develop chest-related issues, while females may also complain about bone-related ailments. There can be severe accidents, and hence you need to be careful while driving or while taking part in adventure sports. Avoid risky games altogether today. Do not lift heavy objects today. Some natives will also have minor issues, including sore throat and digestive issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

