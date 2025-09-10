Libra Horoscope Today for September 10, 2025: You may receive a promotion

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue smiling at tough times New responsibilities will keep you busy at the workplace. You should be ready to settle the love issues through open communication. Prosperity also exists. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Stay happy with the lover and ensure all issues of the past are resolved. At the office, you have a tight schedule. Wealth will come in, but health is an issue.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Minor turbulence in the first part of the day may demand a mature approach to ego-related issues. Talk more today, and this will resolve all troubles before the day ends. You may fall in love and will also propose in the second half. Some females will also be fortunate to rekindle an old love affair that will bring back the happiness. Displeasures may be there in the relationship, but you need to patiently overcome them as things will get resolved sooner.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Skip the official egos and be innovative and proactive at team meetings. Your commitment will help you stay in the good books of the management. You may also receive a promotion, or there can also be discussions related to additional responsibilities, valuing your performance. Those who are keen to switch jobs can update their resume, as they may receive calls anytime. Government officials can expect a change in location today. Businessmen dealing with leather, textiles, transport, books, and electronics will see good returns.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be at your side. The second part is good to donate money to charity. You may also need to provide financial assistance to a needy friend today. Pick the second part of the day to buy home appliances and electronic devices. Today is a good time to invest, and you can consider even a speculative business. You are going to see the results of your hard work.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There can be trouble related to breathing, and females may also complain about skin-related infections. Those who have diabetes or liver-related ailments need to be careful in the second part of the day. Senior natives must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. Minor fever or digestive issues may stop children from attending school today, but they won’t be serious.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

