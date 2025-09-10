Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for September 10, 2025: You may receive a promotion

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: You may also need to provide financial assistance to a needy friend today.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue smiling at tough times

New responsibilities will keep you busy at the workplace. You should be ready to settle the love issues through open communication. Prosperity also exists.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Stay happy with the lover and ensure all issues of the past are resolved. At the office, you have a tight schedule. Wealth will come in, but health is an issue.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Minor turbulence in the first part of the day may demand a mature approach to ego-related issues. Talk more today, and this will resolve all troubles before the day ends. You may fall in love and will also propose in the second half. Some females will also be fortunate to rekindle an old love affair that will bring back the happiness. Displeasures may be there in the relationship, but you need to patiently overcome them as things will get resolved sooner.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Skip the official egos and be innovative and proactive at team meetings. Your commitment will help you stay in the good books of the management. You may also receive a promotion, or there can also be discussions related to additional responsibilities, valuing your performance. Those who are keen to switch jobs can update their resume, as they may receive calls anytime. Government officials can expect a change in location today. Businessmen dealing with leather, textiles, transport, books, and electronics will see good returns.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be at your side. The second part is good to donate money to charity. You may also need to provide financial assistance to a needy friend today. Pick the second part of the day to buy home appliances and electronic devices. Today is a good time to invest, and you can consider even a speculative business. You are going to see the results of your hard work.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There can be trouble related to breathing, and females may also complain about skin-related infections. Those who have diabetes or liver-related ailments need to be careful in the second part of the day. Senior natives must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. Minor fever or digestive issues may stop children from attending school today, but they won’t be serious.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today for September 10, 2025: You may receive a promotion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On