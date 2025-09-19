Libra Horoscope Today for September 19, 2025: Your attitude is crucial at team sessions

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are born to lead Continue loving blindly, and the lover will prefer being expressive. Your commitment at work will yield positive results. Have control over the expenditure. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay happy with your lover and get into pleasant conversations. You will be fortunate in terms of your career. Settle the financial issues today, and health may have issues.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair productive today. If you are travelling, you must connect with the liver over a call and express your feelings. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair. Spend more time together and indulge in activities that you both are interested in. Ensure you do not humiliate. Married couples, especially females, will find the interference of the spouse’s family often irritating. You both need to talk to resolve this problem.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Do not let egos impact professional performance. Your attitude is crucial at team sessions. There can be fierce competition at the workplace, but the ultimate success will be yours. Come up with innovative concepts at meetings, and your communication skills will also impress the clients. Bankers and financiers need to be careful while dealing with finance. Businessmen may consider the day to launch a new concept. Despite minor financial issues, traders will take the business to new territories. Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

While wealth will pour in from different sources, your expenses will also be higher today. You may also take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute with a friend or sibling. You may spend on jewellery or even buy a property today. Consider booking a flight abroad and making a hotel reservation for a vacation as your financial status permits. Some females will also donate money to charity. Businessmen may have financial issues that may impact the expansion plans.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the lifestyle. You may develop complications associated with the ears and nose, while children may also complain about digestive issues today. You may even consider quitting tobacco today. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. Those who have liver-related issues may develop minor complications in the second part of the day. Include more proteins and vitamins in the diet.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)