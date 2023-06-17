Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2023 predicts a progressive day

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, libras are not scared of anything in the life Keep the love life free from arguments today. Say no to office politics & major financial decisions. Your health will be good. Read more accurate predictions. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2023: Be attentive in the relationship as there are chances of unhealthy debates and arguments today.

Be diplomatic in the love relationship today and utilize the professional opportunities to grow in the career. As financial troubles will be there, it is good to handle money with care. Your health will be in good condition.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be attentive in the relationship as there are chances of unhealthy debates and arguments today. A previous love affair can be a topic of confrontation today. You both need to avoid digging into the past as it will be of no use. Stick to the present and approach the topic with a mature attitude. There is no space for egos today and resolve every issue before the day ends. Your relationship will get the support of your parents.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Avoid office politics and focus on the job. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertisement, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow today. However, chefs, mechanics, automobile experts, police persons, healthcare employees, and scientists will have a tight schedule where their efforts may not be rewarded as expected. But this is temporary as your career will see progress in the coming days.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Avoid major financial decisions today. Stick to conventional investment options, such as fixed deposits as today is not good to gamble with money. You may not be able to get additional profits but the situation will improve in a day or two. There will be urgent financial needs within the family or among friends and you would need to provide assistance.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy today by following a good lifestyle. Wake up early to exercise or do yoga. Be sensitive towards the body and consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Minor infections and allergies may disturb your day but most things would be good. Some females may have menstrual complaints today. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

