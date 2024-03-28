 Libra Daily Horoscope Today,March 29,2024 predicts ideal time for gold investment | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today,March 29,2024 predicts ideal time for gold investment

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 28, 2024 08:05 PM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for March 29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Troubleshoot all problems both in love and at work today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Stay happy in a relationship and spend more time with your lover.

Stay happy in a relationship and spend more time with your lover. Settle the issues at the office and give the best results. Both wealth and health are good today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024: Your wealth and health are good for the day.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024: Your wealth and health are good for the day.

Troubleshoot all problems both in love and at work today. Take up new tasks at the office and resolve professional issues with diligence. Fortunately, your wealth and health are good for the day.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Love blindly and your partner will return the affection and care. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. A previous love affair that had failed may get a new lease of life and it is crucial to maintain it intact. Open communication is crucial in the relationship and ensures you spend more time together. You may also plan a vacation where the future is discussed.

 

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your management skills will prove to be helpful for your organization. And you will succeed in bringing in good revenues. Animators, designers, architects, creative directors, copywriters, authors, musicians, and sound engineers will prove their mettle today. Be ready to spend more time at the workplace. Some Libras will be promoted while government employees can expect a change in location. Your attitude in taking up a job is crucial and consider every new task as an opportunity.

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You will see prosperity today. The second half of the day is auspicious to purchase gold or jewelry. Go ahead with the plan to donate to charity or to celebrate at home. You may win a legal battle over property and can also expect a hike in salary at the office. Consider making smart investments including in land, stock, and trade. Some Libras will also be happy to settle all old dues.

 

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Handle health issues diligently. Minor problems associated with teeth will disturb the day. Some children may complain about pain in joints or sore throat. Females may have gynecological issues. It is good to skip both alcohol and tobacco today. The second part of the day is also good to join a gym or a yoga session. Try to drink plenty of water and avoid eating junk food.

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

 

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

