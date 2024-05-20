Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts navigating office politics

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a precious diamond Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. A single Libra will have many chances to express love to the crush.

Look ahead to keep the love life steady. Despite tight challenges, professional life will give positive results. Handle both wealth & wealth carefully.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

There will be happiness in the relationship. Similarly, your workplace will be cooperative and fun-filled, helping you deliver the best. Having a positive note in health and financial prosperity will help you make crucial monetary decisions.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today in terms of love. A single Libra will have many chances to express love to the crush. Females attending functions will be the center of attraction and can expect proposals. There is nothing wrong with taking your partner for a romantic dinner or giving surprise gifts. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together. Married people must stay away from casual flings outside as a negative impact on married life is the last thing you want to happen.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You may reach the office early as new responsibilities wait for you. Despite your sincere efforts, office politics may have a serious impact on you. Overcome the crisis with your performance. Your performance at team meetings or client sessions will prove fruitful. Some healthcare and marketing persons will move abroad for job purposes. Do not miss any opportunity where you may prove your professional mettle. Students will also be lucky to find the path to getting cleared to move abroad for higher studies.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Your financial condition will be good throughout the day. As no major money-related crisis will hurt you, ensure you fulfill your long-pending dreams. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle or a new property. Some Libras will resolve a monetary conflict. The second part of the day is good to donate to charity. You may also provide financial support to a needy friend.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You will recover from previous ailments which is a positive thing. No new ailment will trouble you. However, those who have asthma or breathing issues need to be cautious today. Avoid lifting heavy objects and also skip both alcohol and tobacco. Pregnant females should be careful while on adventure tourism. Seniors may develop chest-related issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)