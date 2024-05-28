 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024 predicts a monetary issue | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024 predicts a monetary issue

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 28, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for May 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. The romantic life is fabulous today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Say goodbye to negative thoughts!

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024. Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024. Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected.

Stay happy in love and also ensure you take up new roles at work to prove your mettle. Handle finance with extreme care. Your health is also normal today.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The romantic life is fabulous today. Professionally you will do well. Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected. No major health issue will also impact daily life.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you don’t delve into the unpleasant past that may also hurt the lover. Keep the lover happy and spend more time together. Do not give time for tremors and ensure you troubleshoot every issue before things go out of control. You may reunite with your ex-lover but make sure this does not impact your married life. For a married couple, the chances of conceiving are high. You should also be careful to be sensitive to the demands of the lover.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Handle professional challenges with confidence. You are good at settling career-related issues. Be sensible at team meetings and come up with innovative concepts today. Business developers and project leaders will win accolades for performance. It is good for businessmen to handle all legal issues with responsibility. Some Libras will also move abroad for job reasons. A few performance-related issues may cause trouble for IT professionals who may also quit their jobs to join somewhere new.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will cause trouble. While the day may not be highly productive in terms of wealth, your routine life will be unaffected. Some Libras will be keen to pay off all their debts today. Seniors can also consider dividing the wealth among the children. Females may be fortunate to buy a car in the second half of the day. Today, you may also resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

While you’ll be free from serious illness, some minor ailments may affect seniors, such as viral fever, cough-related issues, and high blood pressure. Do not take excessive pressure in life as this may negatively impact your personal life. Some seniors may fall while walking in slippery areas. Ensure you take precautions while traveling, especially long-distance.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024 predicts a monetary issue
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On