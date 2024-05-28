Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024 predicts a monetary issue

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Say goodbye to negative thoughts! Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024. Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected.

Stay happy in love and also ensure you take up new roles at work to prove your mettle. Handle finance with extreme care. Your health is also normal today.

The romantic life is fabulous today. Professionally you will do well. Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected. No major health issue will also impact daily life.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you don’t delve into the unpleasant past that may also hurt the lover. Keep the lover happy and spend more time together. Do not give time for tremors and ensure you troubleshoot every issue before things go out of control. You may reunite with your ex-lover but make sure this does not impact your married life. For a married couple, the chances of conceiving are high. You should also be careful to be sensitive to the demands of the lover.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Handle professional challenges with confidence. You are good at settling career-related issues. Be sensible at team meetings and come up with innovative concepts today. Business developers and project leaders will win accolades for performance. It is good for businessmen to handle all legal issues with responsibility. Some Libras will also move abroad for job reasons. A few performance-related issues may cause trouble for IT professionals who may also quit their jobs to join somewhere new.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will cause trouble. While the day may not be highly productive in terms of wealth, your routine life will be unaffected. Some Libras will be keen to pay off all their debts today. Seniors can also consider dividing the wealth among the children. Females may be fortunate to buy a car in the second half of the day. Today, you may also resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

While you’ll be free from serious illness, some minor ailments may affect seniors, such as viral fever, cough-related issues, and high blood pressure. Do not take excessive pressure in life as this may negatively impact your personal life. Some seniors may fall while walking in slippery areas. Ensure you take precautions while traveling, especially long-distance.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)