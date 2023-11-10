Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 10,2023 predicts love affairs

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Libras are proficient in deal-making No trouble should be left unattended in the love life today. Handle official tasks to prove your caliber in the job. Both your finances & health are fine. Libra Daily Horoscope, November 10, 2023: Handle official tasks to prove your caliber in the job. Both your finances & health are fine.

Avoid any aggressive behavior in the relationship today. Your professional life will be good and you will also be lucky in terms of finance and health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Some love affairs may see minor friction in the second half and then take the initiative to settle down the things. No discussion should involve verbal abuse or personal insults. Be positive in thinking and this will help you in the crisis. Introduce the lover to the parents to get the consent today. Plan a weekend vacation that will work out in relationships with minor strains.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional success comes with commitment and discipline. And you need to display both at the workplace. Take up a new role at the workplace and you will see the changes happening around. Some clients will request especially for your service which will reflect your significance in the team. Those who plan to move abroad for higher studies will have good news. There will be pressure to do unethical tasks but do not agree to them as you may be in a situation later.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be diligent when it comes to financial affairs. Despite the prosperity today, the horoscope wants you to keep control over the expenses. You need to stay away from large-scale expenses as well as investments. You may also provide money for charity in the second half of the day. A celebration at home will happen soon and it is crucial you have enough money in the coffers.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Though you are free from serious health issues, minor ones will be common. Females will have migraines and pain in joints. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a train or bus. Do not miss medicines today. Pregnant Libras must also stay away from adventure sports including underwater activities. Reduce the intake of aerated drinks, coffee, and tea. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

