Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2023 predicts good day on the cards

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says be happy today and wait for surprises in life Expect a smooth love life today. A focused professional life backed by a disciplined financial status makes your day fabulous. Your health is also good today. Libra Daily Horoscope, November 29, 2023: Expect a smooth love life today.

Have a stress-free romantic relationship today along with multiple opportunities to grow at the office. You are fortunate in terms of money as wealth will flow in. Your health is also intact today where you need to take care of the diet.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Some relationships may not work out today. This will be more visible in long-distance love affairs. And you must give time and space to resolve this crisis. It would be best to keep the unnecessary arguments at bay and waste no time to start right away. If you are crushing on anyone for a long time, today is good to express your feelings. As the stars of romance are brighter, your proposal will be accepted.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will see new opportunities at the office today. Your performance will receive accolades from the clients. However, some coworkers with vested interests may conspire against you. Be courageous to face it. Come with innovative concepts and you’ll be successful in impressing the top management. Artists, painters, musicians, actors, and politicians will see opportunities to prove their potential. You may also see opportunities to relocate abroad for job reasons.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today in terms of wealth. There will be prosperity but make smart money-related plans as you need to save for the rainy day. Avoid signing blank bank cheques as this may cause big trouble. Ensure you make smart investment plans and do not hesitate to try speculative business. You will get good results. Do not get into business contracts in the second part of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Today, you are healthy and no major ailment will hurt you. Be careful to stay away from alcohol and tobacco that may impact your breathing and digestion. Those who have diabetes or hypertension should be careful about their lifestyle. Today, consume more green vegetables and fruits. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857