Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2024 predicts new partnerships coming

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, maintain a positive attitude Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2024: o health issues exist today.

Keep the romantic life alive through fun and entertainment. All challenges at a job will be resolved and financially you are good. No health issues exist today.

Your love life will be productive today. Enjoy the professional life that may see challenges also positive results. Financially you are good and no major health issues will also exist.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Keep everything related to romance intact and ensure your partner is in a good mood. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Those who had minor frictions in the past can resolve them today. Avoid delving into the past. Your partner prefers your presence and some females will go back to the previous love affair which may have consequences good and bad. Your parents will also support your love life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your career will be good today and multiple opportunities will come up to prove the mettle. Come up with innovative ideas at team meetings. A co-worker or senior may be upset with your success and may try to belittle the achievements. Do not let office politics impact the performance. There can be minor creative issues and ego-related conflicts within the team and this can impact the morale. However, ensure you overcome these challenges. Entrepreneurs will be happy to see new partnerships coming.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you may also inherit a part of the property today. You may confidently donate money to charity or can also help a sibling or friend who is in urgent need of money. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic devices. Some traders will succeed in raising funds through promoters and you may also be required to spend money for education reasons.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may exist today. Practice yoga or meditation and start walking in the morning or evening at a park. Seniors may complain about chest pain and will require medical attention. Avoid lifting large objects as this can cause minor injuries. It is wise to skip oily and greasy food and consume more fruits and vegetables today. Adventure trips should be avoided as the planets do not favor adventures today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)