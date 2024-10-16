Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2024 predicts new partnerships coming

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 16, 2024 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the romantic life alive through fun and entertainment.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, maintain a positive attitude

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2024: o health issues exist today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2024: o health issues exist today.

Keep the romantic life alive through fun and entertainment. All challenges at a job will be resolved and financially you are good. No health issues exist today.

Your love life will be productive today. Enjoy the professional life that may see challenges also positive results. Financially you are good and no major health issues will also exist.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Keep everything related to romance intact and ensure your partner is in a good mood. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Those who had minor frictions in the past can resolve them today. Avoid delving into the past. Your partner prefers your presence and some females will go back to the previous love affair which may have consequences good and bad. Your parents will also support your love life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your career will be good today and multiple opportunities will come up to prove the mettle. Come up with innovative ideas at team meetings. A co-worker or senior may be upset with your success and may try to belittle the achievements. Do not let office politics impact the performance. There can be minor creative issues and ego-related conflicts within the team and this can impact the morale. However, ensure you overcome these challenges. Entrepreneurs will be happy to see new partnerships coming.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you may also inherit a part of the property today. You may confidently donate money to charity or can also help a sibling or friend who is in urgent need of money. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic devices. Some traders will succeed in raising funds through promoters and you may also be required to spend money for education reasons.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may exist today. Practice yoga or meditation and start walking in the morning or evening at a park. Seniors may complain about chest pain and will require medical attention. Avoid lifting large objects as this can cause minor injuries. It is wise to skip oily and greasy food and consume more fruits and vegetables today. Adventure trips should be avoided as the planets do not favor adventures today.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On