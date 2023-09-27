Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 27, 2023 predicts family support

Libra-23rd September to 22nd October Daily Horoscope Prediction says, break the barriers today The accurate daily horoscope speaks about the need for maturity, sensibility, and sincerity in both relationship and professional life. Read more here. Libra Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2023: The accurate daily horoscope speaks about the need for maturity, sensibility, and sincerity in both relationship and professional life. Read more here.

Be sensible in the relationship and take up every responsibility to deliver better professional outputs. Handle work pressure for better career growth. Financial success promotes better investment plans while your health is also intact today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Despite mild tremors in the love life, the relationship keeps going. There will be pressure from your partner to agree to a few concepts or demands that you may find unacceptable. It is vital you maintain personal dignity and do not let the lover hurt your egos today. The second half of the day is good to decide on plans. Some single Libras will find an attractive person today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional success comes with discipline and you will achieve all targets without compromising the quality today. Some new assignments will come to you which also prove your acceptability at the workplace. Handle crucial projects, especially offshore ones to prove your mettle. Some team meetings can go haywire today but do not lose the temper. Students would need to put in extra effort today to score high grades in the examination.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financial prowess gives the freedom to achieve long pending dreams such as buying a new house or a vehicle. You may also clear the loan or long pending dues. Fortunately, your spouse will be supportive in financial affairs and businessmen will also find funds from promoters in business promotion. No legal or medical issues will need you to spend big amounts today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. However, some seniors may have breathing issues, and consulting a doctor can be a good idea. Minor ailments such as headaches, throat pain, and dental issues will be common but they do not pose serious health risks today. Some female Librs may suffer cuts while working in the kitchen. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including trekking and rock climbing today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

