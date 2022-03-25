Libra Horoscope predictions for March 25: Make calculative moves

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

For a free-spirited soul like you, the sky's the limit. No social boundaries can stop you. You must concentrate on your goal and don’t let the opinions of others affect your decisions. Things are likely to always be in your favour if you continue to follow your heart. You can assess your past and retrospect your acts. This is likely to make you realise that most often you were on the right track because you were following what you loved. Your magnetic personality may draw people closer to you. You may make calculative moves to stay ahead of competitors. You have been quite busy so it’s time to take a break and rejuvenate your mood. You can embark on an adventure with your travel buddies. A water sport can give the much-needed excitement you are looking for. You are advised to go with a free mind and leave all your worries back home. Be practical while dealing in property matters and things are likely to be in your favour.

Libra Finance Today

Your planning is likely to yield you results. You have been investing in gold for a long and now are the correct time to evaluate the value of your investment. The profits are likely to be more than your expectations.

Libra Family Today

You are likely to take out time to spend with your family. This is likely to bring you closer to your parents. You have been missing them but your busy schedule did not permit you to spend quality moments with them.

Libra Career Today

You don’t like to be in one place for long. And your quest for something better is likely to lead you to a new height in your career. Be ready for the change and embrace it with all your heart.

Libra Health Today

Stop that unhealthy lifestyle and maintain a good 8 to 9-hour sleep. You are advised to avoid that rigorous cardio exercise. Meditation and yoga can help you in your stressful life.

Libra Love Life Today

The time is just right if you planning to put forth a marriage proposal. A romantic dinner with your favourite musical score in the background is likely to make things easier for you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026