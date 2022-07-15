Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 15, '22 states, opportunities

Libra (Sep24-Oct 23) Patience and helpfulness will be your watchwords today. You will find yourself to be the center of attention today as all your friends, family and co-workers will want to be around you. You will feel quite energetic today and this will be reflected in everything you pursue. Many opportunities await you today and it’s up to you to decide how to deal with them. Your diligence and trust-worthiness will be noticed by many and you will be handed certain responsibilities. Today is the most opportune time to execute and pursue any plans you might have made in the past.

Libra Finance Today Investments that you had previously made are quite secure although don’t expect any major rewards anytime soon. Any new investment ideas can be reviewed but don’t make any decision till you have planned out your expenditure. It would be ideal to stay away from any property deals today.

Libra Family Today Despite being quite engaged with other things today, you will find a fair bit of time to connect with family. Although your contribution to the family unit is quite minimal today, they will cherish every second you are with them.

Libra Career Today Many opportunities and prospects are there for the taking today. You will get some recognition for your contributions to your firm. Your ability to connect with people will make you the center of attention. You will also get an opportunity to put your management skills to the test.

Libra Health Today You might find some positive news about existing medical conditions. Your positivity today will keep in good health and prompt you to eat healthy if weren’t already doing so. The positivity resonating from other as well will keep you active and refreshed throughout the day.

Libra Love Life Today Your commitment to those around you and your need for them makes your search for the ideal partner quite a tedious one. You are bound to find someone equally committed soon. For those already in a relationship, this is the ideal time to grow closer.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

