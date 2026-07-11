Banka double murder main accused injured in police firing

Sachin Kumar Singh, who was arrested from Ranchi in Jharkhand on charges of killing two persons, Gunjan Kumar Singh and Sittu Kumar Singh, was injured in a police encounter early on Saturday after he allegedly fired at a police team and tried to escape from custody in Bihar’s Banka district, officials said. Representative image. (HT Photo)

Sachin suffered a bullet injury to his right leg and is undergoing treatment at the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH), Bhagalpur.

The encounter took place when the accused was being taken to the Baliya forest under the Amarpur police station area, where he had allegedly concealed the firearm used in the double murder. Banka Superintendent of Police (SP) Amitesh Kumar said that after retrieving the loaded weapon, Sachin allegedly opened fire at the police team while attempting to flee. The policemen escaped unhurt and retaliated in self-defence.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had arrested Sachin from a hotel near Ranchi railway station and brought him to Bihar on transit remand. During interrogation, he disclosed that he had hidden the weapon used in the crime in a forest near Baliya village.

Following the encounter, he was taken to Banka Sadar Hospital and later referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH), Bhagalpur, for advanced treatment.

Gunjan Kumar Singh and Sittu Kumar Singh were shot dead in broad daylight near Baliya village on July 5. The incident had triggered widespread concern over the law-and-order situation in Bihar.

Following Saturday’s encounter, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the spot and collected spent cartridges and other forensic evidence. Police had earlier arrested another accused, Somnath Singh, from the Teghra police station area of Begusarai district. He has since been remanded to judicial custody.

“SIT had arrested Sachin Kumar Singh, the main shooter in the double murder case, from a hotel in Ranchi based on technical inputs,” the SP said, adding that the accused has a criminal history. During the investigation, police found that the double murder was the result of an old enmity.