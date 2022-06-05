Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 5,'22 states,financial worries

LIBRA(Sep 24-Oct 23)

Feel the initiative to start something new today. Fulfilling responsibilities should begin today or worrisome future awaits you. Relationship dynamics sometimes can be delicate, handle with care. Your co-workers will be busy with their own responsibilities. Hence, you can easily attend to your own work without much distractions. Minor ailments can bother health but remember, precaution is anytime better than cure. Surround yourself with your favorite things. Today, there will be more grounding and stability in the relationship. If it comes down to your gut and someone’s opinion, listen to your instincts. Students will be able to give a good account of themselves in a recently concluded examination.

Libra Finance Today

Today, financial worries may be related to people who are dependent on you, like your children and parents. Make some investment on children's education plan and parent's retirement plan. Chances of a lucrative deal coming your way may need some brainstorming, so get down to it.

Libra Family Today

Life goes smoothly as you can spend a quiet time with your partner or loved one. You can make picnic plans with siblings and friends. There can be some delicate conversations, but approach carefully and focus on having a good time with everyone.

Libra Career Today

Your seniors give you the space and freedom to make decisions. Think realistically about your goals. Working with elderly clients can be stressful and demanding. They may have high expectations from you.

Libra Health Today

It is important to switch over to healthy foods and avoid junk food if you want to retain good health. The weather can make you sick. A mild cold, cough, or virus can jeopardize your routine. Seek medical attention instead of treating yourself. Please do not skip the meal and sleep on time.

Libra Love Life Today

The tuning between you and your lover or partner improves and you will gain his or her attention in a positive manner. As the day proceeds, all sorts of insecurities and doubts in your love life vanish forever.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

