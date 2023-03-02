Libra Horoscope Today, March 2, 2023: Spend time with family

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) This is a normal day for the Libra natives. Daily astrological prediction says, your beloved may be under stress and need you to be accommodating and understanding. Things may go great on the work front and you may get recognition. Past investments or a property deal may help improve your finances. A new business may take some more effort to take off. A fun-filled day is indicated with loved ones.

Healthwise, it is a good day and someone may inspire you to set fitness goals and join a yoga class or fitness regime. It’s a good idea to get in touch with seniors or experienced professionals for better guidance. Traveling with friends may turn out refreshing and you may enjoy surfing, swimming, or sailing. You may find suitable tenants for your property.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day?

Libra Finance Today:

It is a moderate day on the financial front. You should try to be conservative and avoid high-risk investments today. Marketing professionals may find it hard to meet their targets today.

Libra Family Today:

You may enjoy a great time with your siblings or cousins today. A long drive with your spouse may make you feel better. Someone in your family may get a job in a reputed company.

Libra Career Today:

This is an excellent day and your wish to be successful on the career front may be fulfilled today. You may get promoted to the desired designation. Some may strive to enhance their design and writing skills.

Libra Health Today:

This is going to be a good day and you are going to focus on increasing your stamina, strength, and immunity power. Women may try yoga, meditation, running practices, and physical exercises to remain fit and fine.

Libra Love Life Today:

Dear Libra, a moderate day is indicated on the love front. You may try some exciting things to add spark to your love life. Married couples may enjoy recreational activities and try to be together all day long.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

