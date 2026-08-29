Lucknow commissioner of police orders ACP-level review of cases pending 60-90 days

Police have turned the spotlight on investigations pending for two to three months, with assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) here having been directed to personally monitor such cases and ensure their early disposal. The meeting was attended by joint commissioners of police Aparna Kumar (crime) and Bablu Kumar (law and order), besides DCPs, additional DCPs and ACPs from all zones. (Sourced)

The directive was issued by commissioner of police, Lucknow, Tarun Gauba during a review meeting on Friday, where senior officers assessed crime, law and order, traffic arrangements and preparations for the upcoming festive season.

Guaba directed deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and circle-level officers to regularly review crime data and asked ACPs to closely monitor investigations pending for 60 to 90 days. Officers were also told to ensure that case-related entries and the latest status of investigations were regularly updated on the Case Diary portal.

The meeting also focused on preventing crime and maintaining law and order during the festive period.

“Gauba directed officers to ensure daily monitoring of crime, with particular attention to sensitive cases involving robbery, dacoity, snatching, eve-teasing, alleged religious conversion, communal disputes and cow slaughter. Officers were asked to ensure effective preventive and legal action in such cases,” according to an official statement issued by Lucknow police.

The commissioner also stressed the need for regular briefings of police personnel in view of protests and other situations that could affect law and order. Officers were asked to remain prepared to respond to such developments without allowing them to escalate.

Another focus was misinformation on social media. The commissioner directed police officials to keep a close watch on social media platforms and take prompt legal action whenever fake or misleading information came to their notice, the statement said.

Officers were also instructed to coordinate with the traffic police and make arrangements for smooth movement of vehicles in areas expected to witness rush.

The meeting also included a review of information and response data received through UP-112.