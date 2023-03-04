Libra Horoscope Today, March 4, 2023: Check your health prediction

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) You are full of positivity today dear Librans. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you may expect an extremely positive mindset with a healthy body. Regular exercise and detoxifying your body may have positive results for you. You are in a good spot financially. Those in partnership can expect stable returns. But if you are thinking about starting a side hustle, the results can be quite rewarding too. Things have a way of working out when it comes to your Librans, any anticipated promotions and appraisals are coming your way. Your work is likely to be recognized by the senior leaders. Business owners can hire some really talented People today. You might face a little difficulty in interacting with your parents. A clash of opinions is likely to happen and discourage you from your modern prospects. You may have to find the right balance between the two. Your love life seems to be blessed with romance and passion. If you’re thinking of going to watch a movie then it’s a very good idea. Spending some more time with your partner can really put you in a good mood. In a nutshell, it seems to be a positive day ahead.

Libra Finance Today

It might be a good time to start saving as unexpected expenditures can knock at your door. You are likely to receive the money that you loaned to a friend very soon. A joint venture from an overseas partner can also help you leverage your finances.

Libra Family Today

You are likely to get into a heated argument with your family members because of differences in perspectives. It’s important to acknowledge the generation gap and find a middle way to strife through this conversation.

Libra Career Today

You are likely to be recognized for your charismatic, personality and leadership qualities. Your dream position maybe just a few days away from you. Thinking about leveraging the skill sets of your team and doing something in this direction might make you the favorite in the office.

Libra Health Today

Hydrating yourself is an extremely important task today. A healthy lifestyle has started to look good. Avoid eating extremely fatty foods as they are likely to increase your cholesterol. Those suffering from diabetes may have to take little extra care of their diet. Overall, a healthy body is on its way.

Libra Love Life Today

You may be able to hear what your heart says clearly today. Those in a long-term relationship may plan to take their love to the next level. If you are coming out of a serious breakup then you’re advised to stay patient as the lost love can come back at any time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON