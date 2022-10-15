Libra Horoscope Today, October 15, 2022: Will new business bring success?

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, you may have a profitable financial time today. Deals may turn out profitable and you may have a hefty balance to bank upon. You may start a new business with a friend or close associate. Daily Astrological Prediction says, family time may be satisfactory and you may complete all pending household tasks. You may take your children out for a day trip. Official matters may get resolved without much effort or complications. You may get an appraisal letter for excellent performance in the previous quarter. You may work towards keeping yourself fit. You may eat a nutritious diet and workout regularly. Your partner may be little dissatisfied because of your busy schedule. Take out some time Libra and make him/her feel special.

Libra Finance Today

Libra, you may expect an amazing financial bonanza today. You may get a good opportunity to start a new business or a partnership right now. Without any second thoughts, today you may grab the chance that you missed in the past.

Libra Family Today

You may expect a good time today at home. No one may hinder your privacy at home and you may enjoy a lazy day. Your cousins may come to meet you and there may be some excitement all around the place.

Libra Career Today

Today, at work, you may be fortunate to shape anything the way you want to. There is a strong chance that you may get an increase in salary and perks. You may be highly rated for your skills and things may be in your favor.

Libra Health Today

Though your overall health may be good, you may look at boosting your immunity. You may get immense satisfaction in making an effort to come back in shape. Your health may benefit if you take a break from your regular exercise routine.

Libra Love Life Today

Libra, today may not be a usual day with regards to romance. You may experience some loss of trust and confidence in your relationship but you may improve the situation by deciding to keep quiet and simply listen to what your partner has to say.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

