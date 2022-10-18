Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, October 18, 2022: You may add a new asset

Libra Horoscope Today, October 18, 2022: You may add a new asset

Published on Oct 18, 2022

Horoscope Today for October 18 to read the daily astrological prediction for Libra. You may receive compliments for a glowing skin and trim body.

Libra Daily Horoscope for October 18, 2022:
Libra Daily Horoscope for October 18, 2022: Exercise may become a way of life for you.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, you may feel extremely good with regards to your finances. There may be no chaos, no worry with growing expenditure as your income may suddenly increase. Your family may plan to shift to a posh locality. You may look for a better accommodation. Your parents may be excited to see you growing. However, your boss may be unsatisfied with your current project. He/she may suggest you ways to improve your work. You may know how to tune your work and may do the same without wasting any time. You may start to take care of your health and may eat fat free, nutritious food. Exercise may become a way of life for you.

Libra Finance Today

Libra, today may get a chance to start a new business. You may receive an opportunity to earn more profit and gains. Finances may prosper and may help you earn a stable life. You may add an asset, which may increase your earning and may make you happy.

Libra Family Today

Your family members may be happy and satisfied with their routine life. You may do your best to keep everyone healthy and content. Your close relatives may visit your place and there may be fun and excitement the entire day.

Libra Career Today

Libra, today you may get drained by too much work pressure. You may be required to handle multiple tasks at a single time. You may have to put in a lot of hard work as things may not be easy.

Libra Health Today

Your well-being may be a priority to you. For this, you may practice yoga and also eat a healthy, protein rich diet. You may feel active and energetic as you start taking required supplements. You may receive compliments for a glowing skin and trim body.

Libra Love Life Today

Because of professional commitments, your partner may not have enough time to spend with you. There may be some intense moments, however love may be far off from your mind as both you and your beloved may be busy with something else.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
