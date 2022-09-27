Libra Horoscope Today, September 27, 2022: Higher profits at work

LIBRA(Sep 24-Oct 23) Dear Libra, you may look forward to some lucrative deal from an overseas client. Your profit may be quite high because of a prestigious order. You may plan to investment money in a commercial property. Your family may be of a wonderful support to you. There may be accord among all family members and this may help you focus on your work. Your boss may be glad with your work. You may get a promotion in the coming quarter. You may get an opportunity to switch to another organization because of your good performance.

Libra Finance Today You may need to make some efforts to stabilize your monetary condition. You may get good returns from property. Good economic decisions may keep you financially secure. If you are living on rent, you may own a house soon.

Libra Family Today Libra, peace may prevail on the home front and may allow you to rest and recoup. You may you look forward to meeting an out-of-town relation. A family get together may be in the offing and may prove super exciting.

Libra Career Today You may gain more popularity on the professional front Libra. Your efforts to remain at the top may be fruitful. Your subordinates may appreciate your way of working. You may receive some financial gains owing to good performance at work. You may celebrate the day with your colleagues.

Libra Health Today You may make efforts to remain in shape. You may be happy with your exercise routine. You may plan to start intermittent fasting. Your health may be perfect and your fitness freak attitude may feel satisfied. Back pain may no longer be a problem.

Libra Love Life Today Libra, today you may have some unrealistic demand from your lover and you may not know how to handle the situation. You may have to see what you can do best to keep things under control. Your partner may also complain of your indifference, though you may not feel the same. A tough day for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON