Libra Horoscope Today, September 29, 2022: Check your marriage predictions

Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Dear Libra, your daily astrological predictions for September 29, 2022 suggests, meditate to keep yourself calm.

Libra Daily Horoscope for September 29, 2022: The start of the day may be quite beneficial for Libra natives.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) The start of the day may be quite beneficial for Libra natives. A positive attitude and hard work will help you sail smoothly over any obstacles at your workplace. Those employed in the private sector may have quite a fulfilling career. As expenditures rise, Libra natives may have to find an additional source of income to balance it out. You are likely to get a golden opportunity to sort out differences with family members. Seeking counsel and advice from family elders may help you find a solution to certain problems. Recreational activities will prove to be highly beneficial for your health. Meditate to keep yourself calm. Libra students participating in debates and competitions are likely to emerge victorious. Undertake travels, only if necessary, to avoid financial and mental strain. This is an opportune time to deal in pending property matters as profit is foreseen.

Libra Finance Today Your income graph appears to improve significantly. Financial responsibilities may arrive unannounced today but you would be able to tackle them competently. Fresh partnership opportunities may be availed by those in business. Unpaid debts are likely to be paid off well now.

Libra Family Today Libra natives’ relations with their friends and relatives will remain cordial. They may feel happy by sharing their thoughts and ideas with them. Taking suggestions from family members would help to sort out personal problems.

Libra Career Today Those working in the public sector are likely to find the day fortunate enough. All the pending tasks that you have been longing to complete are likely to be completed now as per your satisfaction. Recognition is in store for some on the career front.

Libra Health Today On the health front, Libra natives are advised to shed habits or addictions that are not serving them well. Health issues connected to the shoulder and nervous system need to be examined attentively. You are likely to develop an efficient working style for the sake of health.

Libra Love Life Today It may remain an eventful day for the romantically-inclined Libra natives. Singles may attract someone very loving and caring in their life. Those in relationships may take the next step towards marriage. Married life will be full of joy and happiness.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Off White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

sun signs astrology zodiac astrological prediction horoscope today horoscope libra daily horoscope + 5 more
