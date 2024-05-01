 Libra Monthly Horoscope for May 2024 predicts stable health and wealth | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Monthly Horoscope for May 2024 predicts stable health and wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 01, 2024 12:44 AM IST

Read Libra monthly horoscope for May 2024, to know your astrological predictions. May presents a time of significant change and opportunity for Libra.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, embrace Changes with Grace and Balance

Libra Monthly Horoscope for May 2024: May shines a favorable light on Libra's love life.
Libra Monthly Horoscope for May 2024: May shines a favorable light on Libra's love life.

This May, Libras find harmony in change, making pivotal decisions that bring closer alignment with their true desires and ambitions.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

May presents a time of significant change and opportunity for Libra. Your ability to adapt and embrace these transformations with your innate sense of balance will be crucial. Expect improvements in personal relationships, career advancement opportunities, and positive shifts in your financial situation. Health-wise, focusing on mental well-being and physical activity will keep you in top form.

Libra Love Horoscope This Month:

May shines a favorable light on Libra's love life. Singles might encounter someone with long-term potential, while those in relationships will find deeper connection and understanding with their partners. Communication is key—express your feelings and listen to your partner's needs. Compromise and finding common ground will strengthen bonds more than ever.

Libra Career Horoscope This Month:

Your career is on an upward trajectory this month, Libra. Expect recognition from superiors and possibly an offer for advancement. Your diplomacy will play a vital role in navigating challenging projects and maintaining harmony in the workplace. Networking will open new doors, so engage in industry events and online forums.

Libra Money Horoscope This Month:

Financial stability is in the cards for Libra this month. Smart investments or a bonus could boost your income. It’s a good time to reassess your budget and save for future goals. However, avoid overspending on luxuries. Financial advice from a trusted source could lead to profitable decisions.

Libra Health Horoscope This Month:

This month focuses on holistic health for Libra. Mental peace is as important as physical health, so indulge in activities that calm the mind, like meditation or yoga. Regular exercise will boost your energy levels. Eating balanced meals and staying hydrated will also improve your overall health status. Prioritize rest to maintain your wellbeing.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Monthly Horoscope for May 2024 predicts stable health and wealth
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On